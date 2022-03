New Virginia Tech football offer: Dillan Fontus

Fontus has the longest-standing relationship with Rutgers, and there's no question that the Scarlet Knights are going to to everything they can to prove that they're the big dog in NYC. He's also taken visits to Penn State and Pitt (though the Nittany Lions have not offered), among others, and he plans to expand his visits this Spring. If the coaches can convince the three-star to include Blacksburg among his stops, there's a good chance to be in the hunt, but there's plenty of ground to make up on schools in the Northeast.