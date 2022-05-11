New Virginia Tech football offer: Dilin Jones

Once upon a time, the Hokies were extremely strong recruiting at Good Counsel. That's fallen off over the past several years, but the Orange and Maroon are definitely putting the work both in the specific and around the Baltimore area more generally. Despite a rapidly-growing offer list, Jones has not gotten out to experience much in the recruiting world, so the Hokies getting him to campus (preferably for a camp during the month of June) could really get the relationship moving.