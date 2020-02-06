New Virginia Tech football offer: Devonta Smith
Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati La Salle 2021 defensive back Devonta Smith. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com member? Through Thursday only, buy one month, get two more FREE! Click here for details on our discounted offer.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, several others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news