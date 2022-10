Virginia Tech has offered Buford (Ga.) 2025 cornerback Devin Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Join HokieHaven.com FREE through the remainder of football season using #PRY22ERA promotion. Click here to take advantage .

The Hokies have worked hard to be a factor in recruiting the talent-rich Atlanta suburbs, and Buford - home of 2023 quarterback commit Dylan Wittke - is one place that the Orange and Maroon have found success. Players from the program have taken regular visits (with and without Wittke, notably), and Williams should manage to find his way to Blacksburg for one of the final two home games or for a postseason visit. Getting in the door very early is a boost, and as his star rises, finding success on the field should help in recruitments like his.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow us on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---