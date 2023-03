Virginia Tech has offered Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove 2026 athlete/WR Devin Carter. Here's a quick look at him.

Carter is a multi-position athlete, but his offer coming - in-person - from wide receivers coach Fontel Mines is extremely telling about where the Hokies see him fitting in long-term. Carter made the trip up from the Atlanta area with a few fellow underclassmen, and picked up the offer while in Blacksburg. That's a strong indication of interest, and now that the Hokies are on the table, they should be a factor for some of these guys. It certainly doesn't hurt that Mines has proven to be one of VT's stronger recruiters, either. But the Hokies also have to prove they're ready to compete on the national stage if they're to beat out home-state (and reigning champ) Georgia, which Carter has visited on many occasions.

