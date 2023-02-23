Virginia Tech has offered Salisbury (N.C.) 2024 cornerback Deuce Walker. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The Hokies have been recruiting Walker for quite some time, but the offer has finally come through. Hailing from north of Charlotte, Walker has pretty good proximity to Blacksburg, and is certain to visit when he can make it work at some point this Spring. The longstanding tenure of his recruitment means plenty of the groundwork has already been laid, so the Hokies' vigor in recruiting him will have an outsized impact on just how long they are seriously in the mix.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---