Virginia Tech has offered Lucedale (Miss.) George County 2025 quarterback Deuce Knight. Here's a quick look at him.

Knight has taken a bunch of visits around the Southeast (and, importantly, to Notre Dame), so there's a distinct possibility that he'll see Blacksburg now that he has a Hokie offer in-hand. Offensive coordinator and QBs coach Tyler Bowen is setting the QB boards for underclassmen over the past few days, and where Knight eventually winds up in the pecking order remains to be seen - but there's no question he's one of the higher-rated players picking up recent opportunities from the Orange and Maroon. If a visit happens this Summer, the Hokies are right in the thick of it.

