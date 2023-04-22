Virginia Tech has offered Lucedale (Miss.) George County 2025 quarterback Deuce Knight. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Auburn, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, Memphis, South Florida, Southern Miss, Tulsa, Jackson State
The latest
Knight has taken a bunch of visits around the Southeast (and, importantly, to Notre Dame), so there's a distinct possibility that he'll see Blacksburg now that he has a Hokie offer in-hand. Offensive coordinator and QBs coach Tyler Bowen is setting the QB boards for underclassmen over the past few days, and where Knight eventually winds up in the pecking order remains to be seen - but there's no question he's one of the higher-rated players picking up recent opportunities from the Orange and Maroon. If a visit happens this Summer, the Hokies are right in the thick of it.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---