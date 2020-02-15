New Virginia Tech football offer: Deuce Harmon
Virginia Tech has offered Denton (Texas) Guyer 2021 cornerback Deuce Harmon. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Arkansas, Kansas State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, several others
The latest
