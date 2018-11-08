Penn State has dominated Pittsburgh-area powerhouse Monroeville Gateway in recent years, and Davis has already taken a ton of visits to State College. He won't even get to see VT play in his hometown this weekend, because he's planning to head back to see the Nittany Lions take on Michigan State. Any other school will have a tough time prying him away, but look for the VT coaching staff to work to get him on a trip to Blacksburg at some point, hopefully chipping away at the lead that James Franklin's crew has built.