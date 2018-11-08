New Virginia Tech football offer: Derrick Davis
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech has offered Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway 2021 athlete/DB Derrick Davis. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia
The latest
Penn State has dominated Pittsburgh-area powerhouse Monroeville Gateway in recent years, and Davis has already taken a ton of visits to State College. He won't even get to see VT play in his hometown this weekend, because he's planning to head back to see the Nittany Lions take on Michigan State. Any other school will have a tough time prying him away, but look for the VT coaching staff to work to get him on a trip to Blacksburg at some point, hopefully chipping away at the lead that James Franklin's crew has built.