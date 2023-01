Virginia Tech has offered Fort Meade (Fla.) Jones 2026 quarterback Dereon Coleman. Here's a quick look at him.

Coleman trains with the same QB specialist, Baylin Trujillo, as a number of the Hokies' other quarterback offers in the Sunshine State, so there's a connection. However, Coleman didn't play high school ball as a freshman (he left Plant City High at the beginning of the season to return to Fort Meade, where he was the varsity starter as an eighth grader), and that's meant that college attention has been slower in coming than you may otherwise expect. The Hokies are smart to get in the door early, but there's a long way to go in his recruitment, and with a non-coaching staffer - offensive analyst Brian Crist - his primary point of contact, he'll have to continue developing relationships.

