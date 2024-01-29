Virginia Tech has offered Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2026 quarterback Derek Zammit. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Wake Forest

The latest

Virginia Tech has occasionally been successful in recruiting the Garden State. Quarterbacks are always in a category of their own when it comes to a willingness to leave home or go to areas that are not known pipelines for their college ball. He doesn't have a visit to Blacksburg set yet, but with players from the northern Jersey Catholic schools, there will be plenty of opportunities to tag along this offseason even if he doesn't have a trip planned individually yet.

Film

Game breakdown

Zammit has good mobility, and needs to concentrate on ensuring that his confidence in his ability to move doesn't cause him to forget to execute his footwork fundamentals when he has time in the pocket and receivers breaking open. When he is patient and solid in his technique, he shows good mechanics, with the ability to throw off-platform as well. He doesn't always throw the tightest spiral - in part because his motion varies based on the game situation - but manages to be accurate nonetheless, and he can also vary the amount of loft he puts on his passes. As he continues to get meaningful game reps, some of the rough edges should be sanded off his game.