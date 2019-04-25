News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: Demeioun Robinson

Virginia Tech has offered Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard 2021 linebacker Demeioun Robinson. Here's a quick look at him.

Robinson, like many other recent offers, comes from an area that has traditionally been important to Hokie recruiting. Most of his offers have come in the last 48 hours, so the Hokies aren't as far behind as the list of other offers might otherwise feel. Robinson has existing relationships with Hokie players - and targets - from the area, so that could be a boost to the recruiting effort. Getting him to campus for a visit this Summer will be an important step for the coaching staff in continuing to progress his recruitment.

