Virginia Tech has offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 wide receiver DeMarion Fowlkes. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, UNLV

The latest

Fowlkes comes from a should-be (and onetime) Hokie pipeline in Our Lady of Good Counsel in the Baltimore area, and the Orange and Maroon have put a lot of effort into re-establishing themselves as a serious player there. With DMV ace Elijah Brooks his primary point of contact, there are bound to be plenty of relationships that the Hokies can continue to build with not just Fowlkes himself, but those around him.Good Counsel does not have a game this weekend (they have their bowl against DeMatha next Tuesday), so the staff will certainly work to get him to Blacksburg Saturday.

Film

Game Breakdown

Fowlkes has good short-area quickness, and it's made all the more dangerous by the fact that he has a good feel for route-running. He sets up coverage players to turn their hips one way, and as soon as they begin that movement, he breaks in the other direction. There's a certain smoothness to the way he moves, but he can also be pretty sudden. He is a hands-catcher who tracks the ball well, even through contact. It does take Fowlkes a few strides to get up to speed when he's at a full sprint, but once he gets there he does have that top-end gear that allows him to run away from people. He can already run through glancing contact, but as he gets physically stronger, the overall athletic package here is impressive.