Virginia Tech has offered Clovis (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Deagan Rose. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Houston, Pitt, Utah

The latest

Rose had a fairly busy camp season, hitting programs around the West Coast while also swinging over to Pitt (which was the first program to offer him last Winter). Given that he's just going to be a junior next Fall, this upcoming Summer will be a crucial one for him to learn more about the schools pursuing him - and with Virginia Tech on the board, it's likely that he makes his way to a camp in Blacksburg. He has one of the less-developed offer lists of VT's QB offers this week, so there could be a chance to build bonds before others get involved.

Film

Game breakdown

Rose has the arm to push the ball downfield as well as to zip it into closing windows over the middle. His footwork is generally pretty good when he's throwing from the pocket, though has can rush throws and launch from his back foot as he hits the top of his drop rather than shifting his weight forward. He has the ability to sidearm or throw across his body when he's on the move - though he's not the most natural runner and will want to work hard on his footwork when it comes to executing those mobile throws. He's accurate enough to throw his receivers open at times, though his receiving corps is solid enough that he rarely has to come off his first read, so executing those intricacies while adjusting to target his No. 2 or No. 3 option will be the next phase of his development.