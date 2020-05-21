New Virginia Tech football offer: Dayne Shor
Virginia Tech has offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark 2022 offensive lineman Dayne Shor. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oregon, several others
The latest
