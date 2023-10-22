Virginia Tech has offered Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes 2027 running back David Segarra. Here's a quick look at him.

Offered while the coaches were on the road this week, Segarra hails from upstate South Carolina (an area where there has been plenty of recruiting success over the past several years). That the coaches were in-school prior to issuing the offer is a boost, and Segarra says that he wants to make it to campus for one of the final couple home games. This Thursday is unlikely - as it is for most prospects from more than a couple hours away if they have a Friday game - so we shall see if he pops in for Senior Day against NC State.

Compactly built at 5-10 and nearly 200 pounds, Segarra has the game of a speed back, even if those dimensions may make you think he's more of a bowling ball. If he gets a crease into the secondary, he can outrun safeties at the high school level. He has some ability to run through glancing tackles, and while he's still learning to feel his way through traffic (and can be a little ponderous with the decision and then execution of hard cuts), he does manage to power through those attempts more often than not. When he can script out his footwork - on passing routes or designed cutback runs - he shows good first-step burst, so as he gets more experience, that athletic trait can be applied to a wider range of situations.