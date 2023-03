Virginia Tech has offered Edmond (Okla.) Memorial 2025 quarterback David McComb. Here's a quick look at him.

McComb has been fairly active on the recruiting trail, camping at a number of programs over the past two Summers. He has a handful of offers to show for it, but the Hokies become the first Power-5 option to arrive for the Oklahoman. That's a good position to be in, and while it seems unlikely that anyone would be able to beat out offers from Oklahoma and/or Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech's first-mover status should mean an opportunity to build relationships before his recruitment becomes crowded. A camp visit this Summer is expected.

