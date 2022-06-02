New Virginia Tech football offer: Darrion Smith

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 2024 defensive tackle Darrion Smith. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Penn State, USC, Kent State, Toledo
The latest
Smith does not have an extensive on-field resume yet, but college coaches (justifiably, given the success around the country) trust the evaluations of the SFA coaching staff. With a handful of offers from programs that recruit the Baltimore area - and St. Frances specifically - regularly, plus a few others from around the nation, Smith is just starting to build a serious buzz. Virginia Tech's longtime difficulty in landing players from the powerhouse program is something the current coaching staff is determined to change, and dishing out early offers can only help there.
Film
