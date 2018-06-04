New Virginia Tech football offer: Darrin Smith
Virginia Tech has offered Frisco (Texas) Lone Star 2019 running back Darrin Smith. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
UConn (committed), Colorado, Nebraska, Southern Miss, TCU
The latest
Smith committed to Connecticut in the middle of May, and routinely underscores that he's excited to be a Husky... but with offers from higher-level programs arriving, the Hokies have to bank their hopes on the chance he at least softens that pledge a bit. He has admitted that he'll at least listen to other programs, and that could be all the window Virginia Tech needs. It remains to be seen if he plans a visit, but the coaching staff's need for running backs will certainly have them pushing for just that.