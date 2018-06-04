Smith committed to Connecticut in the middle of May, and routinely underscores that he's excited to be a Husky... but with offers from higher-level programs arriving, the Hokies have to bank their hopes on the chance he at least softens that pledge a bit. He has admitted that he'll at least listen to other programs, and that could be all the window Virginia Tech needs. It remains to be seen if he plans a visit, but the coaching staff's need for running backs will certainly have them pushing for just that.