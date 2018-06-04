Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 10:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Darrin Smith

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Frisco (Texas) Lone Star 2019 running back Darrin Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

UConn (committed), Colorado, Nebraska, Southern Miss, TCU

The latest

Smith committed to Connecticut in the middle of May, and routinely underscores that he's excited to be a Husky... but with offers from higher-level programs arriving, the Hokies have to bank their hopes on the chance he at least softens that pledge a bit. He has admitted that he'll at least listen to other programs, and that could be all the window Virginia Tech needs. It remains to be seen if he plans a visit, but the coaching staff's need for running backs will certainly have them pushing for just that.

Film

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}