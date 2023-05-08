New Virginia Tech football offer: Darrell Johnson
Virginia Tech has offered Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County 2025 cornerback Darrell Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina State, UCF, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky
The latest
A high school quarterback whose skillset (great athlete, some limitations in the passing game) is less-translatable in the post-Denard Robinson era of college football, Johnson is seen by most programs as a future defensive back or possibly receiver. A school like Virginia Tech - which probably needs two QBs in the class, with one whose long-term future could be at a different position - could have a solid selling point, and for most programs, a coherent vision for his future at the next level is going to be important in landing him. Johnson has taken a number of visits around SEC country (including several to in-state Georgia, dating back to camp last Summer), so if the major offers on home turf arrive, the Hokies will want to have built up a bit of a buffer to remain in the mix.
Game breakdown
Primarily a high school quarterback, Johnson shows incredible short-area quickness and very good top-end speed to be a playmaker keeping the ball in his hands. He sees lanes well, can juke players in the hole, and outrun anybody that doesn't have a great angle on him. In the passing game, he shows OK arm strength (though he has to put everything he has into some of his throws) and reasonable accuracy, but most of his throws come after buying time in the pocket with his feet, rather than timing routes.
Film
