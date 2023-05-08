Virginia Tech has offered Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County 2025 cornerback Darrell Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBjb252ZXJzYXRpb24gd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2hhd25RdWlubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTaGF3blF1aW5uPC9hPiBJ4oCZbSB2ZXJ5IGJs ZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRlY2gh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1vaHJSZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2llc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9KTWl6ZWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaF9KTWl6ZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzI0N3JlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDI0N3JlY3J1 aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZFNp bW1vbnNfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFkU2ltbW9uc188L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnVzdHlNYW5zZWxsXz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUnVzdHlNYW5zZWxsXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09pczNFa29vdVciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P aXMzRWtvb3VXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhcnJlbGwg4oCcIER1a2Ug4oCc Sm9obnNvbiAoQERhcnJlbGxqb2huc29uRCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXJyZWxsam9obnNvbkQvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTQxMzIxOTg0 MjM3OTc3NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina State, UCF, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky

The latest

A high school quarterback whose skillset (great athlete, some limitations in the passing game) is less-translatable in the post-Denard Robinson era of college football, Johnson is seen by most programs as a future defensive back or possibly receiver. A school like Virginia Tech - which probably needs two QBs in the class, with one whose long-term future could be at a different position - could have a solid selling point, and for most programs, a coherent vision for his future at the next level is going to be important in landing him. Johnson has taken a number of visits around SEC country (including several to in-state Georgia, dating back to camp last Summer), so if the major offers on home turf arrive, the Hokies will want to have built up a bit of a buffer to remain in the mix.

Game breakdown

Primarily a high school quarterback, Johnson shows incredible short-area quickness and very good top-end speed to be a playmaker keeping the ball in his hands. He sees lanes well, can juke players in the hole, and outrun anybody that doesn't have a great angle on him. In the passing game, he shows OK arm strength (though he has to put everything he has into some of his throws) and reasonable accuracy, but most of his throws come after buying time in the pocket with his feet, rather than timing routes.

Film