Virginia Tech has offered Canton (Ohio) McKinley 2025 athlete Dante McClellan. Here's a quick look at him.

McClellan is just starting to build up his offer list, but he also is hearing from major regional powers: he camped at Michigan last Summer, and was at a junior day in Columbus just a few weeks ago. The Hokies are in the door with and offer before the Wolverines and Buckeyes, but McKinley has historically been a feeder to those two schools if and when they get involved. The Orange and Maroon will want to build bonds with him before that ever happens, and getting him to campus ASAP to get a leg up on the competition will be the staff's priority.

