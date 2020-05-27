 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Danijel Miletic
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 11:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Danijel Miletic

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Darmstadt (Germany) Diamonds 2021 offensive lineman Danijel Miletic. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

{{ article.author_name }}