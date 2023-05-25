New Virginia Tech football offer: Daniel Jones
Virginia Tech has offered Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Jones. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, UCF, West Virginia, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Massachusetts, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky, Alabama State, Austin Peay, Bethune-Cookman, Columbia, Furman, Morgan State, Southeast Missouri State, Wofford
All of Jones's over two dozen offers have come since January, and while most of them are from Group of Five (or FCS) programs, VT isn't alone among Power-5 suitors. The Hokies have done fairly well in South Georgia over the years, but will want to get Jones on campus this Summer: he's already visited a few of the mid-majors and newly minted Power-5 program UCF on a couple occasions. Virginia Tech does a good job scouting under-recruited linemen, and selling Jones on being one of the biggest programs yet to show faith in him will be a major selling point. His primary communication has still been with staffer Brent Davis, so interacting with members of the on-field staff is the next step for him.
Jones is a slightly undersized lineman at this point, but he has a frame that can fill out (particularly in the lower body, which is straight-up thin), and he already plays like a guy who is more massive than his sub-260-pound weight. He has quick feet n his pass set, and while he'll want to tighten up his footwork - he lets his hips open too far, sacrificing leverage - the physical traits are there to be an elite pass protector. In run blocking, he has a bad habit of stopping his feet at the initial point of contact, which prevents him from dominating reps (this is also an extremely common mistake for young linemen that gets coaches out of them in college). He's a vicious finisher, and with decent natural strength for his size he relishes burying opponents.
