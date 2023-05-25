Virginia Tech has offered Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Jones. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgdGFsayBvbiB0aGUgcGhvbmUgSSBhbSBncmVhdGx5 IGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRl Y2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eSDigLzvuI/igLzvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9GcmVkTT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hfRnJlZE08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2FydGVyVmlraW5nc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYXJ0ZXJW aWtpbmdzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTEhT dmlraW5nc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMSFN2aWtpbmdzRkI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGhzdmlraW5nc2Zi cmVjP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBsaHN2aWtpbmdzZmJyZWM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hicmVudGRhdmlz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGJyZW50ZGF2aXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9raWVzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhva2llc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vRGFxSjg2NHJqaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhcUo4NjRyamk8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFuaWVsIEpvbmVzIChAREo1N3g0TCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ESjU3eDRML3N0YXR1cy8xNjYxNDMwOTM4 ODk3NjIwOTk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyNCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, UCF, West Virginia, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Massachusetts, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky, Alabama State, Austin Peay, Bethune-Cookman, Columbia, Furman, Morgan State, Southeast Missouri State, Wofford

The latest

All of Jones's over two dozen offers have come since January, and while most of them are from Group of Five (or FCS) programs, VT isn't alone among Power-5 suitors. The Hokies have done fairly well in South Georgia over the years, but will want to get Jones on campus this Summer: he's already visited a few of the mid-majors and newly minted Power-5 program UCF on a couple occasions. Virginia Tech does a good job scouting under-recruited linemen, and selling Jones on being one of the biggest programs yet to show faith in him will be a major selling point. His primary communication has still been with staffer Brent Davis, so interacting with members of the on-field staff is the next step for him.

Game breakdown

Jones is a slightly undersized lineman at this point, but he has a frame that can fill out (particularly in the lower body, which is straight-up thin), and he already plays like a guy who is more massive than his sub-260-pound weight. He has quick feet n his pass set, and while he'll want to tighten up his footwork - he lets his hips open too far, sacrificing leverage - the physical traits are there to be an elite pass protector. In run blocking, he has a bad habit of stopping his feet at the initial point of contact, which prevents him from dominating reps (this is also an extremely common mistake for young linemen that gets coaches out of them in college). He's a vicious finisher, and with decent natural strength for his size he relishes burying opponents.

Film