Virginia Tech has offered State College (Pa.) 2026 cornerback D'Antae Sheffey. Here's a quick look at him.

He plays in the shadows of Beaver Stadium, but since the hometown Nittany Lions haven't offered, Virginia Tech - with number of former Penn State assistants on staff - is poised to benefit most early in Sheffey's recruitment. A talented RB/Ath who just completed his freshman season, he should blow up in the coming years, and the Hokies' early offer plus the connections back to PSU should play to their advantage. Sheffey snagged his first offer - from Syracuse - late last week, and already has a four-spot, so VT would be wise to get him on a campus visit soon to solidify their interest in him.

----

