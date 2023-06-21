Virginia Tech has offered Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 quarterback Cutter Woods. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State

The latest

Woods was offered after leading his team to the championship at Virginia Tech's team 7-on-7 camp this weekend, so not only has he had a chance to experience campus, he also picked up his opportunity after the staff evaluated him in-person. That's a good start. He's been an incredibly well-traveled prospect around the Southeast in the early stages of his recruitment, with tons of camps and unofficial visits. That means the Hokies will have to put in the work to remain a factor, but at the very least he can be expected to take a gameday visit this Fall, and there's a long runway for a rising junior.

Game breakdown

Woods has a smooth passing motion, and he can push the ball far downfield without looking like he's straining to put everything behind it. That's indicative of a guy who can really excel as he continues to mature. He even has the ability to push it downfield when he is under pressure and can't step into a throw, so there's a lot of natural strength there. He can sometimes over-trust his arm and not execute with his lower body, and his footwork can be a little noisy at times, but those drawbacks are expected in a younger player. He's mostly able to drop back and launch deep, so more mobility and executing in the quick game are unknowns.

