Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbytery Academy 2024 linebacker Crews Law. Here's a quick look at him.

Geography and family ties (older brother Cade is a catcher for the Commodores baseball team) could give Vanderbilt the early leg up in Law's recruitment, but he's been fairly active on the visit trail, seeing a number of programs both within and outside the region. That included a camp stop in Blacksburg last Summer, and given that his lead recruiter is former Vanderbilt player and coach Chris Marve, the Hokies can take advantage of the Nashville connection, too. A return to campus this offseason is all-but guaranteed, and that should allow the Hokies to make a strong case for playing under a staff with plenty of ties to his hometown.

