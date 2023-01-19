News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-19 12:40:00 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Crews Law

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbytery Academy 2024 linebacker Crews Law. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Appalachian State, Toledo, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech

The latest

Geography and family ties (older brother Cade is a catcher for the Commodores baseball team) could give Vanderbilt the early leg up in Law's recruitment, but he's been fairly active on the visit trail, seeing a number of programs both within and outside the region. That included a camp stop in Blacksburg last Summer, and given that his lead recruiter is former Vanderbilt player and coach Chris Marve, the Hokies can take advantage of the Nashville connection, too. A return to campus this offseason is all-but guaranteed, and that should allow the Hokies to make a strong case for playing under a staff with plenty of ties to his hometown.

Film

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}