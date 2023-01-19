Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbytery Academy 2024 linebacker Crews Law. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Appalachian State, Toledo, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech
The latest
Geography and family ties (older brother Cade is a catcher for the Commodores baseball team) could give Vanderbilt the early leg up in Law's recruitment, but he's been fairly active on the visit trail, seeing a number of programs both within and outside the region. That included a camp stop in Blacksburg last Summer, and given that his lead recruiter is former Vanderbilt player and coach Chris Marve, the Hokies can take advantage of the Nashville connection, too. A return to campus this offseason is all-but guaranteed, and that should allow the Hokies to make a strong case for playing under a staff with plenty of ties to his hometown.
Film
