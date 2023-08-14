Virginia Tech has offered Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview 2025 offensive lineman Cortez Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, South Florida

The latest

Smith has been a regular visitor to Georgia, and this Summer most of his visits were more concentrated in the Southeast (including Alabama and Clemson) rather than casting a wider net. The Orange and Maroon will have to work to get him on a campus visit this Fall, and putting up a good showing - and a program on the right trajectory - will be the keys to having staying power in his recruitment.

Game breakdown

Smith is a massive interior offensive lineman with a solid base, and a good understanding of how to use his lower-body strength to create leverage. He has good-not-great feet at this stage, with a decent first step but a tendency to try to root his feet in the ground rather than having active steps to win blocks - speaking to more of a technique and inexperience deficit than anything else. He shows a solid ability to fire his hands inside and work to keep them in control of the opponent, and his natural strength will only continue to pay dividends as he develops.

Film