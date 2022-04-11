 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Cole Woodson
New Virginia Tech football offer: Cole Woodson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech has offered Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield 2025 defensive back Cole Woodson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Woodson's older brother, Class of 2023 prospect Caleb, was one of the first prospects to pick up an offer from the new VT coaching staff, and like Caleb, Cole is expected to ultimately grow into a hybrid defender near the safety and linebacker levels. The duo visited with their parents over the weekend, and the younger Woodson joined his brother in earning an opportunity to play for the Hokies. Virginia Tech's desire to lock down the Commonwealth - and its long history in successfully recruiting sets of brothers - should help the Orange and Maroon stick in this one for the long haul, especially after offering the younger Woodson before's he's played varsity ball.

