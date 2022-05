New Virginia Tech football offer: Cole Geer

Virginia Tech's coaching staff swung through the New England prep schools over the course of the last week, and seeing Geer in person was enough to know that they'd like to have quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn drop him a phone call - and an offer. VT is far and away the biggest name on his offer list so far, but Geer has visited Boston College, and should continue to pick up more college attention, especially now that Virginia Tech (historically a first-mover that a lot of programs follow) is on the card. Geer has not yet set up a summer visit to Blacksburg, but it's expected that he makes the trip.