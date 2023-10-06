Virginia Tech has offered Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett 2025 athlete Cole Funderburk. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia Tech, Indiana, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Georgia Southern

The latest

Funderburk visited Blacksburg back in June, but the offer just came through this week. He has just a handful of Power-5 options, and given that he took the initiative to see campus even before picking up the offer (along with Duke and UVa - who still haven't offered - and a few others), the legitimate interest is there. Getting him back to town for a game in the final three home weekends will be a priority, but the Hokies have done all the right things to be a mainstay in his recruitment already.

Film

Game breakdown

A standup pass-rusher at the high school level, Funderburk most likely grows into a hand-in-the-dirt DE in a college strength program. He excels at getting off the ball and beating offensive linemen around the corner. He also shows decent hand-fighting technique to shed blocks, though it's because he really needs to: if an OL gets hands on him, he gets knocked back and it delays his path to the QB. When he wants to line a guy up and win with power, he can catch them off-guard as they try to overcompensate for his speed, and that physical element also applies when he's tackling. As he adds mass and strength, he should develop into a 260-some pounder who still has burst around the edge.