New Virginia Tech football offer: Cody Taylor
Virginia Tech has offered Greenwood (Ark.) 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Kentucky, Mississippi, Vanderbilt, Memphis, New Mexico State, Toledo, UNLV
The latest
Taylor has been extremely active on the visit trail this Spring, and that included a camp stop in Blacksburg on Sunday, after which he picked up the offer. There are a few SEC schools on the list already (Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt), but the programs he's visited the most have not hopped on board yet. If and when Arkansas or Oklahoma offers, the Hokies will have had to build up a solid rapport to remain in the hunt. Offering now allows them to do just that, and with a long way to go before Signing Day 2026, they're on top of things at this early stage.
Game breakdown
A natural guard with upper-body power that comes easily to him, Taylor projects as a guy who will continue to shape his frame over the next few years and get stronger and more precise with his technique. He can be a little heavy-footed in protection and moving laterally when he has to make adjustments on the fly (and like most young players, he can stop his feet on contact, though in Taylor's case that's often accompanied by pancaking the opponent), but the way he's able to execute zone blocks indicates that it's more likely just an experience issue and with more reps and conditioning he has all the tools to develop into a great interior player.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---