Virginia Tech has offered Greenwood (Ark.) 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHdvcmtvdXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9r aWVzRkI8L2E+IGFuZCBhbiBhbWF6aW5nIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3Jvb2tfVlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENyb29rX1ZUPC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9fRmllbGRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9fRmllbGRzPC9hPiBJIGFtIGV4dHJlbWVseSBibGVzc2Vk IHRvIHNheSBJIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29Ib2tpZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH b0hva2llczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0VudGVyU2FuZG1hbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0VudGVyU2FuZG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFByeVZUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aFByeVZUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNo YnJlbnRkYXZpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hicmVudGRh dmlzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01vaHJSZWNy dWl0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNb2hyUmVjcnVpdGluZzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZUU2Nvb3AyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZU U2Nvb3AyNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aeXJzWHhxNXJX Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWnlyc1h4cTVyVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBD b2R5IFRheWxvciAjNjggKEBUYXlsb3I3NkNvZHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGF5bG9yNzZDb2R5L3N0YXR1cy8xNjczMTU1NDA2 ODUwMzE4MzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjYsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Other offers

Kentucky, Mississippi, Vanderbilt, Memphis, New Mexico State, Toledo, UNLV

The latest

Taylor has been extremely active on the visit trail this Spring, and that included a camp stop in Blacksburg on Sunday, after which he picked up the offer. There are a few SEC schools on the list already (Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt), but the programs he's visited the most have not hopped on board yet. If and when Arkansas or Oklahoma offers, the Hokies will have had to build up a solid rapport to remain in the hunt. Offering now allows them to do just that, and with a long way to go before Signing Day 2026, they're on top of things at this early stage.

Game breakdown

A natural guard with upper-body power that comes easily to him, Taylor projects as a guy who will continue to shape his frame over the next few years and get stronger and more precise with his technique. He can be a little heavy-footed in protection and moving laterally when he has to make adjustments on the fly (and like most young players, he can stop his feet on contact, though in Taylor's case that's often accompanied by pancaking the opponent), but the way he's able to execute zone blocks indicates that it's more likely just an experience issue and with more reps and conditioning he has all the tools to develop into a great interior player.

Film