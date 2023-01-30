New Virginia Tech football offer: Christian Peterson
Virginia Tech has offered Atalnta Westlake 2024 safety Christian Peterson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Georgia State, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane, UAB, UCFl;
Peterson has a longstanding relationship with Michigan - the first school to offer him - as well as a number of programs that have been on his trail much longer than the Hokies. VT's ability to make an impact in the Atlanta area should play a role, though. That's particularly true for prospects that VT offers before some of the SEC heavy-hitters, and with Derek Jones in the hunt, the Orange and Maroon should at least draw a visit this offseason. That's the only way they can begin to make up ground (a necessary step if they want to get all the way to the top).
