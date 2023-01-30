Virginia Tech has offered Atalnta Westlake 2024 safety Christian Peterson. Here's a quick look at him.

Peterson has a longstanding relationship with Michigan - the first school to offer him - as well as a number of programs that have been on his trail much longer than the Hokies. VT's ability to make an impact in the Atlanta area should play a role, though. That's particularly true for prospects that VT offers before some of the SEC heavy-hitters, and with Derek Jones in the hunt, the Orange and Maroon should at least draw a visit this offseason. That's the only way they can begin to make up ground (a necessary step if they want to get all the way to the top).

