Virginia Tech has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2025 offensive lineman Chris Vigna. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College

The latest

Vigna is a prospect who will take academics seriously in the process - Northwestern, Syracuse, and Princeton are among the programs he's explored the most - and Virginia Tech will want to sell the classroom opportunity during the process. He's been able to take a number of visits over the course of his recruitment, including to far-flung locales like Northwestern, and Blacksburg should be on the schedule in the coming weeks. From that point, the Hokies' early faith in him should be a major selling point.

Film

Game breakdown

Vigna shows pretty good patience in pass protection, and has good natural power drive-blocking in the run game. He relies mostly on leverage rather than good hand technique to maintain and win blocks, and he'll want to focus on improving his initial placement and strategies for working to keep his hands inside to control defensive linemen. The fact that he has the natural ability to strike low and keep his feet moving to drive forward (or direct defenders down the line in zone blocking) is a good start. His size and body shape probably see a more natural fit on the interior of the line at the next level.