New Virginia Tech football offer: Chris Peal

Defensive backs coach Derek Jones was in Peal's school this week, and after meeting with his high school coaches, the decision to issue the scholarship offer was obvious. He's a kid who already has a number of high-end options, and plays at one of the stronger programs in the Queen City. He's visited programs throughout North and South Carolina, but he'll have to wait until spring practice to check out Blacksburg, with a Dead Period extending through the month of February. However, a trip then is likely, and the Orange and Maroon can really begin to ramp up the pursuit.