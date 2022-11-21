PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
New Virginia Tech football offer: Chris Hewitt
Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) Calvert Hall 2026 athlete Chris Hewitt. Here's a quick look at him.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Hewitt visited Blacksburg for the game against Miami ini October, so there's some early familiarity with the program. He's also visited Rutgers (for a camp) and Maryland (for a camp and then multiple games in the Fall), so while the Terps haven't offered, the early competitors here are obvious. VT has a multi-pronged recruiting approach, with JC Price the area recruiter but other coaches (including WRs coach Fontel Mines, given the Hokies see Hewitt as a receiver at this early stage) involved as well. VT is off to a very good start here, and taking care of business on the field will be important in terms of converting that into a win in the long term.
Film
