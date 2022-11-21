Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) Calvert Hall 2026 athlete Chris Hewitt. Here's a quick look at him.

Hewitt visited Blacksburg for the game against Miami ini October, so there's some early familiarity with the program. He's also visited Rutgers (for a camp) and Maryland (for a camp and then multiple games in the Fall), so while the Terps haven't offered, the early competitors here are obvious. VT has a multi-pronged recruiting approach, with JC Price the area recruiter but other coaches (including WRs coach Fontel Mines, given the Hokies see Hewitt as a receiver at this early stage) involved as well. VT is off to a very good start here, and taking care of business on the field will be important in terms of converting that into a win in the long term.

