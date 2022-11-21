News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: Chris Hewitt

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) Calvert Hall 2026 athlete Chris Hewitt. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Rutgers

The latest

Hewitt visited Blacksburg for the game against Miami ini October, so there's some early familiarity with the program. He's also visited Rutgers (for a camp) and Maryland (for a camp and then multiple games in the Fall), so while the Terps haven't offered, the early competitors here are obvious. VT has a multi-pronged recruiting approach, with JC Price the area recruiter but other coaches (including WRs coach Fontel Mines, given the Hokies see Hewitt as a receiver at this early stage) involved as well. VT is off to a very good start here, and taking care of business on the field will be important in terms of converting that into a win in the long term.

Film

