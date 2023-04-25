A few programs already seem to be building advantages in Henry's recruitment: he's visited West Virginia (the alma mater of Henry's father, who played for the Bengals at the time of his death in 2009) on multiple occasions, and he's also been to Ohio State and hometown Cincinnati a few times apiece. The Hokies are trying to make some waves in the Queen City this week, and if they do indeed get traction in Cincy, they should have a legit shot to at least bring Henry to campus for a camp stop. He's just wrapping up his freshman year and already has tons of major offers, so the Hokies have time - but also a need - to put a better product on the field to be taken seriously.