New Virginia Tech football offer: Chris Cole

Cole was offered after a midweek visit - just a couple weeks after he caught the staff's eye with an appearance at their opening camp of the Summer. A local prospect from just down the road in Salem, he'll have ample opportunity to continue visiting over the year ("getting acquainted" isn't the right phrase for a kid whose known Blacksburg for some time). As long as the Hokies stay on him, they should have every opportunity to win out in the end, even if other heavy-hitters follow with offers of their own after seeing the Orange and Maroon take the plunge.