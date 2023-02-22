New Virginia Tech football offer: Chauncey Gooden
Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden. Here's a quick look at him.
Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, South Florida, UAB, UNLV, Eastern Kentucky, Jackson State, Tennessee State
The Hokies' connections back to Nashville should help, but Virginia Tech's primary recruiting pitch is going to have to relate to Joe Rudolph's history of success as an OL coach: simply put, Gooden has just about every offer a kid could want (and continues adding more of them despite that) and this will be an extremely competitive recruitment. VT should be able to get him on campus - he's proven to be very willing to take tours through a given region - but that will have to happen soon for a legit foothold to ever arise in his recruitment.
