Virginia Tech has offered Knoxville (Tenn.) Bearden 2026 cornerback Chas Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Smith was one of the earliest Class of 2026 prospects recruited by the staff, and he took an unofficial visit to campus over a year ago for a spring practice. In the time since, he's neared double-digit offers, so while there was an early relationship, you'd be hard-pressed to say VT is ahead of the curve in his recruitment. Fortunately, there's plenty of time in the process for a guy who's just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, and the Hokies' fortunes in this one may well be dependent upon the team showing out on the field in the next couple years and proving to be the sort of program that can successfully compete for wins and recruits against some of the other schools on his list.

----

