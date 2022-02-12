New Virginia Tech football offer: Cayden Lee

Lee has mentioned a desire to start narrowing the scope of his recruitment, though with new offers still coming in (and while he's still waiting on offers from Clemson and Ohio State programs that he's fond of), that process may be delayed just a bit. However, with the reigning national champs showing the most interest - and just happening to be the home-state program - Georgia may be tough to beat, even as he intends to use the Spring to take unofficial visits to a wide breadth of programs.