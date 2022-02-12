 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Cayden Lee
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-12 10:08:05 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Cayden Lee

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Atlanta Kennesaw Mountain 2023 wide receiver Cayden Lee. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other notable offers

Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Charlotte, Cincinnati, UCF

The latest

Lee has mentioned a desire to start narrowing the scope of his recruitment, though with new offers still coming in (and while he's still waiting on offers from Clemson and Ohio State programs that he's fond of), that process may be delayed just a bit. However, with the reigning national champs showing the most interest - and just happening to be the home-state program - Georgia may be tough to beat, even as he intends to use the Spring to take unofficial visits to a wide breadth of programs.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}