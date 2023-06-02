Virginia Tech has offered Christiansburg (Va.) 2025 offensive lineman Carter Stallard. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhbiBBTUFaSU5HIHZpc2l0IEkgYW0gZXhjaXRlZCB0byBh bm5vdW5jZSBJIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgYW4gb2ZmaWNpYWwgb2ZmZXIgZnJv bSBWaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNo4oC877iPVGhhbmsgeW91IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQcnlWVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hQcnlWVDwvYT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ3Jvb2tfVlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENyb29rX1ZU PC9hPiBhbmQgYWxsIHRoZSBzdGFmZiBmb3IgdGhlIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR54oC8 77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJCb3dlbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlsZXJCb3dlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaHN0dWhvbHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoc3R1aG9sdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qY3ByaWNlNTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpj cHJpY2U1OTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2Fj aF9BV2lsa2Vucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfQVdpbGtl bnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX2NvYWNoSk0/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9jb2FjaEpNPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nlcmdpb3JlbmRlcjcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzZXJnaW9yZW5kZXI3MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXRlalMyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE1hdGVqUzI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I b2tpZXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzRkI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9INFVRY0dnNWR2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vSDRVUWNHZzVkdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYXJ0ZXIgU3RhbGxhcmQg KEBjYXJ0ZXJfc3RhbGxhcmQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY2FydGVyX3N0YWxsYXJkL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY0MzUzOTc1MTMzNDU0MzM3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Florida International, West Virginia

The latest

Stallard is a local kid from just up the road in Christiansburg, and he grew up a VT fan. He visited campus Thursday before camp season begins today, and received his Hokie offer at the time. Given his physical profile, some of the many schools he plans to camp at this Summer - Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, and several others - are likely to be intrigued enough to offer him scholarship opportunities (as was the case when he camped at WVU this week), so landing him isn't a foregone conclusion, but at this early stage, geography and attention play to the Hokies' favor.

Game breakdown

Stallard's natural size and power make him a bully at the line, and he's able to move defensive players off the ball by sheer virtue of his strength. He's more comfortable than the average big guy moving his feet laterally (though he'll want to improve the quickness and the repeated patterns of the footwork to make it smoother), and he can be a factor in zone blocking or pulling through the hole. His hands could use some technique refinement, as well. Given his height, he has to work hard to maintain leverage at the point of attack, and he'll want to keep improving flexibility in the lower body as he shapes his body for the next level, but the tools are in place to be a dominating lineman.

Film