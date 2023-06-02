New Virginia Tech football offer: Carter Stallard
Virginia Tech has offered Christiansburg (Va.) 2025 offensive lineman Carter Stallard. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Florida International, West Virginia
The latest
Stallard is a local kid from just up the road in Christiansburg, and he grew up a VT fan. He visited campus Thursday before camp season begins today, and received his Hokie offer at the time. Given his physical profile, some of the many schools he plans to camp at this Summer - Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, and several others - are likely to be intrigued enough to offer him scholarship opportunities (as was the case when he camped at WVU this week), so landing him isn't a foregone conclusion, but at this early stage, geography and attention play to the Hokies' favor.
Game breakdown
Stallard's natural size and power make him a bully at the line, and he's able to move defensive players off the ball by sheer virtue of his strength. He's more comfortable than the average big guy moving his feet laterally (though he'll want to improve the quickness and the repeated patterns of the footwork to make it smoother), and he can be a factor in zone blocking or pulling through the hole. His hands could use some technique refinement, as well. Given his height, he has to work hard to maintain leverage at the point of attack, and he'll want to keep improving flexibility in the lower body as he shapes his body for the next level, but the tools are in place to be a dominating lineman.
Film
