New Virginia Tech football offer: Carter Scruggs
Virginia Tech has offered Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun County 2026 offensive lineman Carter Scruggs. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
Scruggs camped at Virginia Tech on Sunday, and picked up an offer within the next couple days (it's worth noting he also camped at Maryland over the weekend but the Terps did not hop on the offer list). Geography and early entry into his process will keep the Orange and Maroon in the hunt even when others get involved, and for the time being the staff can lay the groundwork should they so desire.
Game breakdown
Scruggs obviously has the height to be an offensive tackle, but he has a lot of filling out to do in order to even approach the right mass, and his technique is a work in progress, as well. He has OK natural strength, but more-powerful defensive linemen can control him pretty easily. He has a tendency to stop his feet not just at the point of contact, but even when he's anticipating the initial contact in a one-one-one battle. He shows good initial burst off the line defensively, which speaks to an overall athleticism that can be honed, though he's certainly an offensive lineman as his body fills out.
Film
