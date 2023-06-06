Virginia Tech has offered Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun County 2026 offensive lineman Carter Scruggs. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgbXkgZmlyc3QgZDEgb2ZmZXIgZnJv bSBWaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoISBUaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIHRoaXMgYW1hemluZyBv cHBvcnR1bml0eSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aFNoYXduUXVpbm4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2hhd25R dWlubjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFBy eVZUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFByeVZUPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoYnJlbnRkYXZpcz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hicmVudGRhdmlzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nyb29rX1ZUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDcm9va19WVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9qY3ByaWNlNTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpjcHJpY2U1 OTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlckJvd2Vu P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeWxlckJvd2VuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hdHRSZWlkZW5iYXVnaD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWF0dFJlaWRlbmJhdWdoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvdWRvdW5Db3VudHlGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATG91ZG91bkNvdW50eUZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vOTlEMnBrS04zYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzk5RDJwa0tO M2E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FydGVyIFNjcnVnZ3MgKEBDYXJ0ZXJfX1Nj cnVnZ3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FydGVyX19T Y3J1Z2dzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY2MTY1NTE1MzgxODE3MzQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Scruggs camped at Virginia Tech on Sunday, and picked up an offer within the next couple days (it's worth noting he also camped at Maryland over the weekend but the Terps did not hop on the offer list). Geography and early entry into his process will keep the Orange and Maroon in the hunt even when others get involved, and for the time being the staff can lay the groundwork should they so desire.

Game breakdown

Scruggs obviously has the height to be an offensive tackle, but he has a lot of filling out to do in order to even approach the right mass, and his technique is a work in progress, as well. He has OK natural strength, but more-powerful defensive linemen can control him pretty easily. He has a tendency to stop his feet not just at the point of contact, but even when he's anticipating the initial contact in a one-one-one battle. He shows good initial burst off the line defensively, which speaks to an overall athleticism that can be honed, though he's certainly an offensive lineman as his body fills out.

