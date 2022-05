New Virginia Tech football offer: Carlton Smith

The Hokies' fates at Baltimore St. Frances are always a little rocky, but you certainly can't fault the Orange and Maroon for continuing to put in the effort - it's the only way to build the positive relationships to change the fortunes. Smith is a 757 native who played for the Colts youth program (another relationship the current coaching staff is repairing), so there will be multiple points of connection to continue building over the course of his recruitment. He was not on the SFA mass visit to Blacksburg back in January, but plans to make his way to VT this Summer.