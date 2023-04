Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances Academy 2025 wide receiver Carleton Preston. Here's a quick look at him.

After beginning his high school career at Freedom High in Prince William County, Preston has headed up to Baltimore and will play his final two years at powerhouse St. Frances Academy. That can be a blessing and a curse given the Hokies' uneven results landing players from that program. Preston has also made several visits to Maryland, and has stopped at Penn State multiple times, visited UVA, etc... without seeing Blacksburg on a recruiting visit. Getting him to town this offseason will be a priority if the Hokies are serious about making up ground.

