Virginia Tech has offered Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township 2025 wide receiver Cameron Miller. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies' recent wave of offers continues, but Miller is actually one of the first from New Jersey, where VT has traditionally done a pretty good job on the recruiting trail. He has a number of middle-tier Power-5 offers, so the Hokies are not ahead of the curve here, but they have connections to work in the Garden State (and particularly so in the Philly area, where there's a good history of this staff recruiting at a high level for Penn State, and the program having done so across multiple coaching staffs). Getting him on a visit this offseason will be important.

