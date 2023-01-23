Virginia Tech has offered Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township 2025 wide receiver Cameron Miller. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Liberty, Temple
The latest
The Hokies' recent wave of offers continues, but Miller is actually one of the first from New Jersey, where VT has traditionally done a pretty good job on the recruiting trail. He has a number of middle-tier Power-5 offers, so the Hokies are not ahead of the curve here, but they have connections to work in the Garden State (and particularly so in the Philly area, where there's a good history of this staff recruiting at a high level for Penn State, and the program having done so across multiple coaching staffs). Getting him on a visit this offseason will be important.
Film
----
