Virginia Tech has offered Fort Mill (S.C.) Indian Land 2026 athlete Camdin Portis. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Charlotte, Marshall

The latest

Portis visited Blacksburg for Friday's camp, and left with an offer. Heading to campus before the opportunity had come through is meaningful, though it's worth noting he's made his way around a number of programs in the region this offseason. South Carolina native Derek Jones is both the position and area recruiter, and that's a good early boost, given Jones's acumen on the trail. It's very early in Portis's recruitment, but VT should be set up to be in it for the long term.

Film

Game breakdown

Though he's more experienced on the offensive side of the ball, Portis will be a two-way player as he progresses through his high school career, and his body type and skillset project better to defensive back right now. On offense, he shows decent speed (though not elite), and enough slipperiness to make guys miss when he has the ball in his hands. He's not a great hands-catcher with consistency, and some of the schemes he runs leave him wide open, so his route-running is high-potential but unpolished. Refreshingly for a young player (and part of what projects well to D) is that he relishes being physical in the blocking game.