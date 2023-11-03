Virginia Tech has offered West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West 2026 outside linebacker Cam Thomas. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Akron, Charlotte, Marshall, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Eastern Kentucky

The latest

Thomas has made multiple visits to most of his favorites (including Michigan, where he'll return this weekend, hometown Cincinnati, and an Ohio State/Notre Dame pairing that hasn't produced an offer yet but will always be a factor for players from his area). That means there's ground for Virginia Tech to make up, and a visit to campus this Fall or shortly after the season will likely be necessary to move the needle much. If he makes it to Blacksburg before committing elsewhere, there's a shot, but it may be a long one nonetheless - despite the fact that he's a sophomore.

Film

Game breakdown

Thomas is a weird combination of tweener characteristics: his body says safety but his playing style says defensive end, and he regularly plays as a true middle linebacker at the high school level. The long-term future will be determined in large part by how his body develops. As things stand, he likes to come off the edge, and he uses good lateral quickness and hand technique to get around much bigger defensive linemen (and he can even execute a bullrush, though not against the more talented linemen he faces). He moves OK in space, though it's not his strength, while his motor and long speed allow him to make up ground. If I had to guess today, he develops into a pass-rushing standup OLB type in the future, with plenty of variance in how his game turns out.