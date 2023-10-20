Virginia Tech has offered Anderson (S.C.) TL Hanna 2025 cornerback Cam Strong. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, North Carolina State, West Virginia, Charlotte, Georgia State, South Florida

The latest

Strong is another offer from Pierson Prioleau's swing through upstate South Carolina - important both because he was in the school before issuing the offer, and because Virginia Tech has historically recruited that area pretty well. Strong was well-traveled during camp season, with a number of ACC and SEC stops, but didn't make it to Blacksburg. Bringing him on a campus visit ASAP will be a priority for the Orange and Maroon to establish a legit foothold in his recruitment.

Film

Game breakdown

Strong looks like a blazer on film, pulling away from potential tacklers after interceptions (or receptions) in one or two steps, while also showing the pure speed to keep up with downfield routes in man coverage. He has good ability to turn and run, and even if he's not the most fluid DB in that regard, he has the makeup speed to close anyway. He's at his best when he's able to be a ballhawk in zone coverage, with good awareness of the receivers behind him and the quarterback's eyes to read where the ball is going to go. As he gets more exposure, he should blossom into a hotly-pursued target for programs around the country.