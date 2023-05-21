Virginia Tech has offered Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2024 wide receiver Cam Coleman. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Georgia State, Louisiana, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Pennsylvania

The latest

A native of East Alabama with offers around SEC Country, Coleman's offer is an odd one timing-wise for the Hokies. He has taken many visits to nearby Auburn, and will return for an official (he also has officials planned for Clemson and LSU, and names primarily SEC programs in the mix for his remaining officials). If the Hokies can finagle a visit out of him this Summer and he extends his recruitment into the Fall, they may well have a shot to at least convince him, but those seem like unlikely events.

Game breakdown

Coleman is a long, lean receiver who can get deep with long strides to pull away from defensive backs. While he shows a good head-fake here and there, his No. 1 route-running attribute at this stage is just being physically faster than anyone else. He is comfortable reaching away from the frame of his body to make catches, and is able to high-point passes even through contact to win jump balls. He is dangerous after the catch, in large part because he shows plenty of desire to win physical battles with the ball in his hands, and because if he's got any separation, the opponent isn't catching up to him.

