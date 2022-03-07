New Virginia Tech football offer: Caleb Lavallee

Lavallee is a very active recruit on the trail, to the extent that he has two Hokie connections dating to back before the current staff arrived: he camped in Blacksburg last Summer (and began building a relationship with then-LBs coach Jack Tyler), and was also a multi-time visitor to Florida State, where his lead recruiters was Chris Marve, the new LBs coach at Virginia Tech. He's also taken multiple visits to places as far-flung as Stanford and Princeton in search of top academic options - the Cardinal have yet to offer and he's still been to Palo Alto on multiple occasions - and a return to VT's campus this Spring is likely, and should help the Hokies become a player in his recruitment for the long term.