New Virginia Tech football offer: Caleb Lavallee
Virginia Tech has offered Mableton (Ga.) Whitfield Academy 2023 linebacker Caleb Lavallee. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Minnesota, North Carolina, Northwestern, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Memphis, Miami (OH), Princeton
The latest
Lavallee is a very active recruit on the trail, to the extent that he has two Hokie connections dating to back before the current staff arrived: he camped in Blacksburg last Summer (and began building a relationship with then-LBs coach Jack Tyler), and was also a multi-time visitor to Florida State, where his lead recruiters was Chris Marve, the new LBs coach at Virginia Tech. He's also taken multiple visits to places as far-flung as Stanford and Princeton in search of top academic options - the Cardinal have yet to offer and he's still been to Palo Alto on multiple occasions - and a return to VT's campus this Spring is likely, and should help the Hokies become a player in his recruitment for the long term.
Film
